Whittier Trust Co. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

