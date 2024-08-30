Whittier Trust Co. Has $164,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,565 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Pool by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $350.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.86. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

