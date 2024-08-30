Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,864 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

