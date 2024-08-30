Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112,304 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

