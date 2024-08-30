Whittier Trust Co. Has $280,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MSCI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Up 0.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $582.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

