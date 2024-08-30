Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,447,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

