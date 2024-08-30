Whittier Trust Co. Has $43,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.