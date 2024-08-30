Whittier Trust Co. Has $43,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
