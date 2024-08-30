Whittier Trust Co. Has $63,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of IFF opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $103.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

