Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,312 shares of company stock worth $13,523,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day moving average is $219.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

