Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.3 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 75.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Read Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.