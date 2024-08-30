Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

