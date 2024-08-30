Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

