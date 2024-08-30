Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Centene by 3.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

