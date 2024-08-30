Whittier Trust Co. Invests $70,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Graham Price Performance

GHC stock opened at $792.85 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $563.39 and a 1 year high of $822.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $742.81 and a 200 day moving average of $734.64. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

About Graham



Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

