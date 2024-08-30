Whittier Trust Co. Invests $74,000 in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1,932.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

BFS opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $973.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 20.49%. Analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.42%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

