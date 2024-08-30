Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $15,391,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diageo by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.59. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $171.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

