Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE APTV opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

