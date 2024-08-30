Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

