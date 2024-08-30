Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after purchasing an additional 113,086 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,247,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 744,471 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $109.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $111.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

