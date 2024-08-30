Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 9,597 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $195.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.13.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

