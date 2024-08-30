Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $4,100,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

C opened at $61.88 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

