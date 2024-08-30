Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 694,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $943,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 764,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.