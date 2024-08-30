Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VCSH opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

