Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE HDB opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

