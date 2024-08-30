Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

