Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.30.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $367.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

