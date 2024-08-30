Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $790,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,364.37 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,376.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,253.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

