Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.