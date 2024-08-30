Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 882,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after buying an additional 693,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

