Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,593,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in APA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

