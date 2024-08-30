Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 227.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 166.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $129.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $132.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

