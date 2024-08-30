Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $559,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

