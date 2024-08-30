Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,566,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,942,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 696,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 126,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110,790 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,997,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBUS opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

