Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

Allstate stock opened at $188.41 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $105.57 and a 1-year high of $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.