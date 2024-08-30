Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $27.37 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.