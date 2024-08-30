Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,904,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,354,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

