Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $29,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,228 shares of company stock worth $11,795,565. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $102.54 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

