Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $466,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $5,747,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

SOLV stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOLV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

