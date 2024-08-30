Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUDM opened at $33.36 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $457.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

