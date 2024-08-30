Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $46.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

