Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 138.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TRP stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

