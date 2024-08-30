Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

AFL stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $109.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

