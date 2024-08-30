Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $230.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.19.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,571. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.