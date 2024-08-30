Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,033,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.