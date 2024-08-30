Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after buying an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

