Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

