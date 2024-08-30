Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in América Móvil by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 63,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after buying an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

