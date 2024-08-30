Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth about $440,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 37.4% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

