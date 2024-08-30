Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 18,903 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $342,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $626,000.

NYSE SBI opened at $8.09 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

