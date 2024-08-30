Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

